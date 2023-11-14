Winter is upon us and with it comes rain, sleet, and even snow.

For many this means putting the white trainers back in the cupboard until the spring, with fears our favourite pair will be ruined by the bad weather.

It seems all is not lost, as there are certain household products we can use to ensure our white shoes are glistening this winter.

A cleaning expert appeared on This Morning to share her tip on using white toothpaste to get rid of the dirt.

She said: “White toothpaste will brighten and remove stains. It will wipe off and you will see the difference quite quickly.”