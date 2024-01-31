This is the amusing moment that police officers attempted to corral a wild turkey in Ohio on 31 January.

Dashcam footage from Pepper Pike Police Department shows a black car having to veer into the oncoming lane, revealing a turkey standing in the road.

An officer steps out of the patrol vehicle and forces the turkey back onto a grass lawn, only for it to walk back onto the road and block the police yet again.

PPPD says they’re working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to try to relocate the turkey.

Police added that the turkey is most likely staying in the area because people keep feeding her.