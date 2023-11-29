Jada Pinkett Smith makes new marriage vow despite 2016 separation from Will

Jada Pinkett Smith has vowed that she and Will Smith will be “staying together forever” despite their 2016 separation.

Despite living separately since 2016, the pair, who have been married since 1997, have continued to support each other in public and have spoken of their mutual ongoing appreciation.

Jada, 52, opened up about her marriage once again on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, confirming they are in it for the long haul.

“Can I separate you from the man, because you are the woman who I’ve gotten to know,” Barrymore asked during a discussion with Smith about her new book.

“I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in this book, whether they stay together forever or not. Sounds like you’re staying together?”

“We’re staying together forever. I tried – we tried,” Jada responded.