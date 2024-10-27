Prince William has revealed how his mother Princess Diana inspired him to end homelessness as he shared unseen family footage of a charity visit.

A new ITV documentary shows William visiting the same homelessness charity where his mother first took him and Harry when he was 11.

William says: “I had never been to anything like that before and I was a bit anxious at what to expect. But Mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone.

“I remember thinking if no one has a home everyone would be really sad but it was incredible how happy an environment it was. I remember having good conversations, playing chess and chatting. That’s when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do.

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness airs 30th and 31st October at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, STV and STV Player