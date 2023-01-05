Spare: Revelations from Prince Harry’s book

The Duke of Sussex’s new memoir, Spare, contains some explosive claims about his life in the royal family.

In extracts leaked ahead of the book’s publication on 10 January, Prince Harry details an alleged fight with Prince William, in which the latter is claimed to have physically attacked Harry during an argument over his marriage to the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry also claims that he and his brother begged King Charles III not to marry the now-Queen Consort and that he wondered if she would one day be his “wicked stepmother”.

Sign up for our newsletters.