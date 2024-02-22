Brown bears play after four months of hibernation at Whipsnade Zoo

Whipsnade Zoo’s four European Brown bears played in their enclosure on Thursday (22 February) after they woke up from four months of deep slumber.

First on the agenda for the animals was running around together, splashing in water and playing with balls.

“There’s no better way to wake up and shake off the winter cobwebs than with a splash in the pond and then a spot of sunbathing,” zookeeper Sarah McGregor said.

Most bears will snooze during the winter when food is scarce.

The zoo sets up a specialised nutritional plan for its bears to ensure they put on enough weight for the winter months when they crawl into their dens for a deep sleep.