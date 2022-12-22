Enormous icicles create winter wonderland along valley in China

Huge icicles have formed along a valley in northeast China, creating a spectacular winter wonderland.

Drone footage captures the plethora of frozen pillars on a cliffside in the Tongtianxia Scenic Area.

The icicles have formed after a sudden drop in temperature in the Taihang Mountains in Changzhi, Shanxi Province.

There are many spring water sources in the area that meet a karst canyon, leading to the creation of this beautiful winter scene.

