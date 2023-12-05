‘Wolf-dog hybrid’ filmed roaming neighbourhood in Maryland

An animal reported as a "wolf-dog hybrid" was caught on camera roaming a neighbourhood in Maryland.

According to reports on Tuesday (5 December), the creature was spotted in parts of Prince George's County.

The animal was seen along Forrest Terrace in Landover, according to officials.

Prince George's County and Seat Pleasant police said that the animal was taken to Prince George's County Animal Control and it was unclear where it originally came from.

The exact species of the animal has not been identified.