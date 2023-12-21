Woman defends charging family £150 for Christmas Day dinner

A mother has defended charging her family £150 each for Christmas Day dinner.

Blogger Carla Bellucci admitted she will make a £400 profit for charging 15 members of her family £150 as she cooks up a festive feast for Christmas Day.

Ms Bellucci revealed this is the first year she will charge her family for Christmas dinner.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (21 December), she defended her decision and said: “Something has to change. Times are and you have got to make cutbacks.”

Ms Bellucci’s menu includes champagne, smoked salmon, caviar and turkey.