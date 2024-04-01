Woman who spent £9,000 getting forehead reduction shows off results

A woman who spent £9,000 getting a forehead reduction showed off her results live on national television.

Beth Halsey, 27, underwent her treatment last month, after years of feeling like she had to hide behind her fringe.

After being bullied at school and struggling for years with her self-confidence, Ms Halsey appeared on This Morning on Monday (1 April) to show off her results.

She told Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary: “I was in a lot of pain and swollen the first few days, but after the first week I was pretty much fine.”