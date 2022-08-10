Woman left with ‘lizard neck’ after ‘nightmare’ procedure to fix double chin

A woman has been left with a neck that looks like “a lizard” after a botched £500 cosmetic procedure.

Jayne Bowman, 59, from Hampshire, paid a beautician she found on Facebook for work to tighten the skin on her neck after a diet.

During fibroblast therapy, a device zaps a high-frequency electric current through the skin to encourage tissue regeneration.

However, the treatment left Jayne with hundreds of red blotches and scars.

The dots have since faded, but she claims the fibroblast left her in “agony”.

