Woman who married herself in £8000 ceremony renews vows live on This Morning

A woman who married herself in an £8000 ceremony renewed her vows live on This Morning today (29 May).

Rebecca Holberry made the commitment to herself following the breakdown of her 11-year relationship.

To coincide with her 40th birthday, Rebecca invited over 70 guests, designed her own wedding dress, spent £320 on a 3-tier cake and bought £1,200 of dried flowers all to throw her own wedding

Ms Holberry spoke of her decision and held a special celebration on live television on Wednesday, where This Morning presenter Josie Gibson was there to catch her bouquet.