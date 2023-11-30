Why Kylie Jenner ‘secretly partied’ with Timothée Chalamet after Wonka premiere

Kylie Jenner “secretly partied” with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet after the premiere of Wonka in London.

The couple did not make their red carpet debut on Wednesday 29 November, nor did Jenner attend the screening of the new film.

But she did attend the after-party, at the Royal Festival Hall in London, according to TMZ and the Sun.

“Kylie flew in from her home in Los Angeles on her private jet and was snuck inside,” a source said, adding that she wanted to be by Chalamet’s side.

“This is a huge role for him and Kylie wanted to make sure the spotlight was only on him, so she went on a secret mission not to be seen.”