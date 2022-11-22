Woody Harrelson reveals he once drank cobra blood with Michael J. Fox

Woody Harrelson revealed that he once drank cobra blood mixed with whiskey with Michael J. Fox on a trip to Thailand.

The actor shared the wild story when he presented his friend with an honorary Oscar at the 13th Annual Governors Awards.

“Mike promptly vomited his snake cocktail, he never could hold his cobra blood,” he quipped at the ceremony on Saturday, 19 November.

Harrelson paid a visit to Fox on the set of his 1989 film Casualties Of War.

