Watch dozens of children take part in hilarious ‘world championship’ T-Rex race

This is the adorable moment dozens of children dressed as T-Rexes take part in the ‘world championship T-Rex race’.

The event was held at the Emerald Downs Race Course in Auburn, Washington on 20 August.

The dinosaurs can be seen lining up to start the race in hilarious scenes, before running and waddling to the finish.

The children really looked the part as they ran along to the rather apt soundtrack ‘Everybody Walk the Dinosaur’.

Well done to all those who took part.