England fan goes viral after buying beer from every country playing in World Cup

A football fan from England has gone viral after buying a beer from all the countries playing in the World Cup.

Gus Hully is now well-stocked for the winter tournament and will have 32 beverages to get through before the final on 18 December.

This isn’t the first time he’s collected booze in the name of sport, having done the same in 2018.

“I drink them as something of a toast every time a team is knocked out or to celebrate their victory at the end,” Hully explained.

