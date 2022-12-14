Rio Ferdinand’s wife Kate Ferdinand broke down in tears after he surprised her by returning home early from the World Cup 2022.

The footballer-turned-pundit, 44, had been in Qatar covering the tournament for the BBC.

Kate posted a video to her Instagram stories showing the moment her husband arrived back home.

“She won’t look. Go on, show us you’re crying. Go on, show us your tears,” Rio said as he tried to capture his wife’s reaction.

