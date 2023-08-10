Independent TV
Megyn Kelly slams Megan Rapinoe and USWNT for ‘woke activism’: ‘Screw these girls’
Megyn Kelly has slammed Megan Rapinoe and the US Women’s World Cup team after their shock last-16 exit.
The radio host accused the squad of “not having their eye on the ball” and hit out at “woke activism”.
“Megan Rapinoe and her imprint on the team has really made its mark and I am thrilled she is gone, I feel there is a future now for this team potentially without this woman at the helm,” Kelly said after the USWNT were knocked out of the World Cup by Sweden.
“Screw these girls.”
