World's oldest man receives Guinness World Record aged 111

Aged 111, John Alfred Tinniswood from England is now officially the world’s oldest living man.

Born in Liverpool on 26 August 1912, the same year the Titanic sank, the great-grandfather currently resides at a care home in Southport, where staff describe him as “a big chatterbox”.

Mr Tinniswood received his Guinness World Record today (5 April).

Despite his advanced age, Mr Tinniswood can still perform most daily tasks independently: he gets out of bed unassisted, listens to the radio to keep up with the news, and still manages his own finances.

According to Mr Tinniswood, the secret to his longevity is “pure luck”.

He said: “You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it.”