World’s oldest man enjoys weekly fish and chips he credits as secret to old age

A 111-year-old great-grandfather who has become the world's oldest living man credits eating a weekly fish and chips as the secret to his longevity.

John Tinniswood, from Merseyside, is now the title holder at 111 years and 223 days old after Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, from Venezuela, died aged 114 on Tuesday.

The Liverpool FC fan told the BBC he didn't have a special diet but advised never to "over-tax your system" and to get along with people in order to be healthy.