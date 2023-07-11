WWE legend The Undertaker steps in to ‘scare’ shark away from his wife

The Undertaker stepped in to protect his wife from a shark at the beach - and ‘scared’ it off just by staring at it.

Michelle McCool-Calaway, who is married to the WWE legend, real name Mark Calaway, said she sent her husband a text after initially spotting the shark close to the shore.

She then shared footage of The Undertaker bravely standing between her and the large fish, before it swims away from the pair.

“Guess I wasn’t big enough to scare him away, but you are,” McCool-Calaway says in the video.

She later tweeted to confirm they had seen a nurse shark, which don’t actually attack people, but she said her husband didn’t know that at the time.