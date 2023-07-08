Yankees cameraman stretchered off pitch after being hit in head by baseball

A Yankee’s cameraman was stretchered off the pitch after he was hit in the head by a baseball.

The camera operator at Yankee Stadium in New York suffered an orbital fracture on July 5 when he was struck in the head by an overthrown ball.

The wild throw happened in the fifth inning when Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson threw a ball towards the first base to get Yankee Anthony Volpe out.

The ball flew over first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and struck Pete Stendel positioned behind him.

Footage shows Mr Stendel raising a hand in the air as he is carted off the field on a stretcher.

After the game, YES Network confirmed Stendel was “conscious and undergoing tests in the hospital after being struck in the head by a ball in tonight’s game.”