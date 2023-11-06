Independent TV
Four-year-old boy calls 911 because he wants hug from police officer
A four-year-old boy called 911 because he wanted to give a police officer a hug.
Body-worn camera captures the moment a deputy responded to a call from a young boy in Florida who dialed 911 not because of an emergency, but because he simply wanted to hug a deputy.
The footage shows Deputy Prachet at the boy’s home as he explains to the child’s mother how officers had received a call from the address.
His mother calls the young boy over and asks him if he called the police.
The little boy replies: “Well, I wanted to give him a hug.”
Deputy Pracht shares a hug, and takes a moment to teach the importance of the emergency line.
