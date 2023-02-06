YouTuber PewDiePie announces he is expecting first child with wife Marzia

One of YouTube's biggest stars, PewDiePie, has announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Marzia Kjellberg

The content creator, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, broke the news to his fans by sharing this touching video.

"I’ve been keeping a secret from you guys, and that is, I’m gonna be a dad," he can be heard saying in the clip.

He adds that he is "so thankful everything’s been going well so far."

The video shows clips of Marzia’s baby bump and scans.

