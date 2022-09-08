Young couple brings American history to life with viral YouTube channel

A young couple from Missouri have become viral YouTube sensations by posting videos of what it was like to live in the 19th century.

The duo have been credited for “bringing history to life” by showing millions of people what day-to-day life was like in the 1800s.

Ron Rayfield is a photographer and his partner, Justine Dorn, is a high school history teacher.

They run the YouTube channel “Early American” and have posted over 100 videos so far.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.