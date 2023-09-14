Zoe Sugg flashes huge ring in engagement announcement video with Alfie Deyes

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes have announced their engagement, with the YouTube star flashing a huge ring in the celebratory clip.

The pair, who have been together for 11 years, shared a joint Instagram post on Wednesday (13 September) to confirm the news.

In the clip, Sugg wraps her arms around Deyes’ neck before turning round to show the ring to the camera.

The couple’s friends and family congratulated them in the comments, including Deyes’ sister Poppy and Dianne Buswell, who is in a relationship with Sugg’s brother Joe.

Sugg and Deyes share daughter Ottilie Rue, two, and are expecting their second child.