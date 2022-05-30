Independent TV

The struggle to save Mississippi's last abortion clinic

Andrew Buncombe | 1653942034

The struggle to save Mississippi's last abortion clinic

It is known as the Pink House, and they are its defenders.

They welcome patients and shepherd them inside, often placing themselves between a pregnant person and an anti-abortion protester denouncing them as sinners.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade, ending protections for abortion care across the US, the Pink House would close with “disastrous” effect, according to the defenders.

Independent TV spoke to the volunteer escorts at the Jackson Women's Health Organization, determined to save the last remaining abortion clinic in Mississippi.

