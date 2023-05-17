Nebraska lawmaker holds back tears as she condemns anti-trans and anti-abortion bill

A Nebraska State Senator battled tears as she spoke up for abortion and transgender rights in the chamber.

Megan Hunt, the first openly LGBT+ member of the state legislature and the mother of a trans child, lambasted lawmakers as protesters chanted against a bill that would end gender-affirming care for young transgender people and tacks on an amendment to outlaw abortion after 10 weeks of pregnancy.

“You know what they’re chanting out there? I just got it. They’re chanting ‘one more vote to save our lives,’” Ms Hunt said.

“What is wrong with you?”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.