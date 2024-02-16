What should I do in an acid attack? Doctor explains how to treat chemical burns

A doctor as shared expert advice on how to treat chemical burns if someone is injured in an acid attack.

Doctor Nighat Arif warned people to make sure they are safe first and wear gloves or some other form of protection.

Offering advice as she appeared on This Morning on 15 February, Dr Arif said: “If there is dry powder on the skin try get a cloth to rub away some of the powder and get the water on as quick as possible.

“It’s all about water, water, water.”

The water needs to be luke warm or tepid and needs to be washed onto the skin for at least 20 minutes.