Hundreds of Aer Lingus pilots marched around Dublin Airport as part of an eight-hour strike in a bitter dispute with the airline over pay.

The pilots, all in full uniform, set off at 6am on Saturday (29 June) from Aer Lingus’s head office on the airport site and walked past the two terminal buildings twice holding placards and banners.

The demonstration, which took place in pouring rain, caused major traffic disruption around the airport.

After the march was concluded, pilots set up a picket line at the main roundabout at the entrance to the airport.