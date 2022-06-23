Taliban asks for help after deadly Afghanistan earthquake

The Taliban has asked for international aid after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan’s Paktika province on Wednesday morning (22 June), killing at least 1000 people.

With no paved roads, military helicopters had to be dispatched in the affected areas to airlift victims and those injured to emergency services.

A man in hospital retold: “My shoulder was dislocated, my head was hurt, but I got out, I’m sure the seven or nine people in my family who were in the same room as me, are now dead.”

Authorities said they expected the death toll to rise further as search and rescue operations continue.

