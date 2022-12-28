A university professor from Kabul appeared to rip up his university diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan.

The man, identified by Afghan journalists as a lecturer named Ismail Mashal, says that his country is “no place for an education”.

“If my sister and my mother can’t study, then I do not accept this education,” he says, before tearing up his diplomas in front of the camera.

The footage was broadcast on Tolo TV and has since been viewed over 170,000 times since being shared on social media.

