Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:28
See moment man presents AI-generated ‘lawyer’ to furious courtroom judge
A New York judge reacted furiously after realising a plaintiff in an employment dispute presented an AI-generated avatar to the court to argue his case.
Jerome Dewald admitted to using a computer to create his counsel after confirming he did not have a lawyer, and believing the AI avatar would do a better job of addressing the court on March 26.
An incredulous Justice Sallie Manzanet-Daniels realised the man speaking in a video presented to court was not real within seconds, asking: “Is that counsel for the case?” before telling Dewald: “I don’t appreciate being misled.”
“The court was really upset about it,” Dewald later told Associated Press. “They chewed me up pretty good.”
Up next
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
17:10
The kiss that broke football
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:49
Villa Champions League exit through the eyes of William and George
00:44
Watch: Nine-year-old Rory McIlroy chips golf ball into washing machine
00:57
Masters: Rory McIlroy fights back tears in tribute to Harry Diamond
01:07
Rory McIlory describes Masters win and grand slam in three words
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31