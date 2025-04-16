See moment man presents AI-generated ‘lawyer’ to furious courtroom judge

A New York judge reacted furiously after realising a plaintiff in an employment dispute presented an AI-generated avatar to the court to argue his case.

Jerome Dewald admitted to using a computer to create his counsel after confirming he did not have a lawyer, and believing the AI avatar would do a better job of addressing the court on March 26.

An incredulous Justice Sallie Manzanet-Daniels realised the man speaking in a video presented to court was not real within seconds, asking: “Is that counsel for the case?” before telling Dewald: “I don’t appreciate being misled.”

“The court was really upset about it,” Dewald later told Associated Press. “They chewed me up pretty good.”