Watch: Plane lands on runway as another jet takes off at same time

Watch the moment two passenger planes narrowly avoided colliding - with one landing at the same time another was taking off.

The Airbus A320 operated by IndiGo made its final descent and touched down while the Air India flight, also an A320, was still on the runway.

Officials are now investigating the near-miss at the Mumbai airport in India on Saturday 8 June.

They said that guidelines had been breached.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it had suspended the Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel responsible while the inquiry is carried out.

In response to the incident, IndiGo said in a statement that their flight was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport.

Air India added that their aircraft was cleared by ATC to enter the runway and subsequently cleared for take-off.