Climate activists glue themselves to runway at German airport

Climate activists glued themselves to the runway of a German airport on Thursday morning (13 July), causing several flights to be cancelled on the first day of the school holidays.

Last Generation said several of its members glued themselves to the tarmac at Hamburg Airport and cut through a security fence at Dusseldorf airport where they also blocked an access route to the runway.

The group said they staged the action to protest against the German government’s “lack of planning and breaking the law in the climate crisis.”