An Al Jazerra journalist has returned to reporting from the field in Gaza, just one day after the majority of his family were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian refugee camp.

In a video posted by AJ+, Wael Al Dahdouh said that it was his “duty” to quickly return to work despite the loss of several members of his family.

He said: “As you can see, the firing is ongoing everywhere.

“There are airstrikes and artillery shelling, and things continue to develop.”

Dahdoah’s wife, two sons, and daughter were killed in the airstrike on Wednesday, as well as other extended family members including his cousin’s daughter and her four children.