In footage released by the Gaza Health Ministry on 15 November, medics can be seen evacuating patients from al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The filmed evacuation took place prior to the Israeli raid on 15 November.

Off-screen, a man says, “The medical teams are taking care of the situation because of the heavy dust. They are suffocating from this dust debris caused by the shell that was fired on the specialities building.”

Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, is Israel’s main ground operation target. Israel claims Hamas fighters have their headquarters in tunnels beneath it, which Hamas denies.