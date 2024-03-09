Alaska Airlines flight carrying pets arrives with cargo door open

Alaska Airlines is at the centre of a second aviation plight after a plane arrived at an airport gate with its cargo door open.

The cargo hold was stowing passenger’s pets, according to local TV station KOIN, although none of the animals were injured.

The plane had flown in from Los Cabos, Mexico and landed in Portland, Oregon on Friday 1 March.

Alaska Airlines told KOIN in a statement that “there was no indication to the crew that the door was unsealed during the flight and all indications point to the door partially opening after landing.

“Our maintenance teams inspected the aircraft, replaced a spring in the door, tested the door and reentered it into service."