Alexei Navalny’s mother denied access to morgue where son’s body believed to be kept

The mother of Alexei Navalny was denied access to the morgue where her son’s body is believed to be kept.

Lyudmila Navalnaya, wearing a mask, was seen leaving the morgue on Monday, 19 February.

Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

“Alexey’s mother and his lawyers arrived at the morgue early in the morning. They were not allowed to go in. One of the lawyers was literally pushed out. When the staff was asked if Alexey’s body was there, they did not answer.”