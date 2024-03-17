Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya has issued a defiant election message to Vladimir Putin at a Hungarian rally.

The current Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban is reportedly an old friend and political ally of Putin.

As Russia heads to the polls for a general election, Ms Navalnaya recorded an appeal, which was shown at the rally on Saturday (16 March).

Ms Navalnaya said: “In every speech I make, I emphasise one thing: Putin is not Russia. Russia is not Putin. And Hungary is not Orban either. This is what you prove here today. Democratic and free Hungary has allies - tens of millions of my fellow citizens who also want to live in a democratic and free Russia.”