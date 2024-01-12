A mother lied through tears as she claimed she "hadn't done anything" to her 18-month-old son, who she subjected to a "frenzied" attack alongside her ex-boyfriend.

Sian Hedges, 27, and her former partner Jack Benham, 35, were sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday (12 January) to life imprisonment with minimum terms of 19 years and 23 years respectively for the whisky and cocaine-fuelled killing of Alfie Phillips in 2020.

Bodycam footage showed the moment Hedges, of Fillace Park, Yelverton, Devon, was arrested and told officers: "What? I haven't done anything to him."