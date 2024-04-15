Fire rages out of control in Alicante as unseasonal heat persists in Spain

A fire raged out of control in the mountains of Tarbena in Spain’s Alicante province on Sunday (14 April) leading authorities to evacuate 180 people from their homes.

The wildfire comes as Spain has experienced unseasonal high temperatures for April since Friday, with many places marking 10C (18F) higher than normal for the season.

Fire crews battled through the night to bring the blaze under control, but were hampered by humid weather and an excess of vegetation which has served as a “tinderbox”.

The regional head of interior and justice, Elisa Nunez, has visited the field operation centre where firefighters continue working.