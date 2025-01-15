British politicians discuss help for rich Americans who want to flee Trump rule

British politicians today (15 January) discussed help for rich Americans who want to flee Donald Trump’s impending rule in the US.

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the UK’s Liberal Democrat party, today called for UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to create a new type of visa for those who want to flee from the president-elect, who will be inaugurated next week.

Responding to Sir Ed’s plea in parliament, Sir Keir said he would “welcome all forms of investment to the UK”.