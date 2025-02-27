Andrew Tate breaks silence as brothers arrive in Florida after travel ban lifted

Andrew and Tristan Tate arrived in the US from Romania on Thursday, 27 February, after authorities lifted travel restrictions imposed as part of a legal case.

The controversial influencer, 38, and his sibling, 36, are facing a series of criminal charges in the country including rape, human trafficking and exploiting women.

Tate, a self-described misogynist, had been recently released from house arrest but was not allowed to leave Romania. Both brothers have consistently denied any wrongdoing, and face further legal battles in both the UK and the US.

Speaking after his plane landed, Andrew said he is “innocent until proven guilty” and that he has not been convicted of any crimes.