Angela Lynn’s mother Nikki has revealed her paralysed daughter’s first word in three years after she was left brain-damaged when kidnapped by her jealous ex-partner.

Angel, 22, was bundled into the back of a moving van in Rothley, Leicestershire, in September 2020 by Chay Bowskill, then 20.

She suffered catastrophic brain injuries when she fell out of the vehicle head-first at 60mph on the A6 near Loughborough.

Bowskill is now serving a 12-year prison sentence for kidnapping, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice.