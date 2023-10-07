Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has pledged that the next Labour government will make misogyny a 'hate crime'.

Speaking at the annual Labour Women's Conference in Liverpool, the British politician began off by saying, "Let’s face it – sometimes it’s tiring being a woman in this world, especially under a Tory Government!"

Rayner then went on to state that although it's hard for impoverished women to get a job at the Palace of Westminster, the Labour government now have more women MPs than men.

She added: "Labour is the Party of equality... We’ll make misogyny a hate crime."