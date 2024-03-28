Angela Rayner has insisted she is “not losing any sleep” after it was revealed police are reviewing claims she may have broken electoral law when she lived between two council houses in Stockport.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed a detective chief inspector had been assigned to reconsider the case, just days after Ms Rayner accused the Conservative party of attempting to “smear” her.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (28 March), Ms Rayner insisted she had done nothing wrong.

She said: “I am not losing any sleep over this. The only thing I am losing sleep over is 14 years of Conservative economic chaos.”