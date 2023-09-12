Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has admitted her children call her the “vape dragon” as she said she wished she could give up the habit.

Her comments come amid reports the government is considering a ban on single-use vapes.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Rayner said: “I wish I could give up vaping. I’m going to do my utmost to make sure that I do that. And young people need to know that vaping is not a way forward and they should not get addicted to it because it is incredibly addictive and costly as well. So they need to stop.”