Watch live as Angelina Jolie joins Senators to promote Violence Against Women Act

Angelina Jolie and Senators Dick Durbin, Lisa Murkowski, Joni Ernst and Dianne Feinstein hold a news conference on the modernized Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

The Hollywood actress was present for the Senate’s bipartisan introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act (VAWA), which seeks to prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.

Jolie said: “We have to understand the trauma effects of abuse and put the health, safety, and healing of children at the center of how our legal and medical systems approach domestic violence”.

