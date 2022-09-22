Angelina Jolie visits Pakistan to support victims of historic flooding

Angelina Jolie has travelled to Pakistan to support the victims of historic flooding which has impacted over 33 million people.

“I’ve been speaking to people and thinking, if enough aid doesn’t come they won’t be here in the next few weeks, they won’t make it,” Ms Jolie said after landing in Dadu on Tuesday, 20 September.

The UN goodwill ambassador said: “I think this is a real wake-up call to the world about where we are at - that climate change is not only real and it’s not only coming, it’s very much here.”

Sign up for our newsletters.